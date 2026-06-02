Uzbekistan reshapes foreign trade: Challenges and new opportunities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. As Uzbekistan entered 2026, its foreign trade environment exhibited a complex yet broadly positive trajectory. Although the country experienced a significant expansion of the trade deficit alongside a contraction in total exports, a closer examination of the data suggests a meaningful structural transformation in its external economic composition. Recent statistics indicate that Uzbekistan is gradually reducing its dependence on gold exports, while simultaneously strengthening its manufacturing, services, and agricultural sectors, thereby fostering a more diversified trade portfolio.

Preliminary data from the National Statistics Committee indicate that Uzbekistan’s foreign trade turnover for the period of January to April 2026 reached $26.3 billion, reflecting a 5.8% increase relative to the same period in 2025. The country has sustained trade relations with over 175 countries worldwide, highlighting its deepening integration into both regional and global markets.

Nonetheless, aggregate growth conceals significant imbalances between exports and imports. Imports surged by 26.7% year-on-year, reaching $16.4 billion, while exports declined by 16.8% to $10 billion. Consequently, the trade deficit expanded dramatically to $6.38 billion from just $930 million during the corresponding period last year.

At first glance, the observed decline in Uzbekistan’s exports may appear concerning; however, this trend is predominantly driven by a single factor: non-monetary gold exports.

During the period from January to April 2025, non-monetary gold exports amounted to $5.48 billion, but they fell sharply to approximately $1.5 billion over the same period in 2026, representing a reduction of nearly $4 billion in export revenues. When gold is excluded from the analysis, other exports actually increased by 28.7% year-on-year, reaching $5 billion.

This distinction is critical, as it underscores continued expansion within the core export sector despite fluctuations in precious metal sales. Consequently, the apparent contraction in total exports primarily reflects shifts in export composition rather than any deterioration in Uzbekistan’s economic competitiveness.

Evidence of diversification within export categories is clear. Exports of food products and live animals rose from $662.5 million to $753 million, now accounting for 7.5% of total exports. Chemical product exports increased from $579.8 million to $812.8 million, expanding their share from 4.8% to 8.1%. Industrial goods exports also experienced growth, approaching $1.5 billion and representing 15% of total exported goods.

Particularly notable was the performance of machinery and transport equipment exports, which rose by over 31% to reach $438 million. While modest in absolute terms, this increase provides an important indication of the ongoing development of Uzbekistan’s industrial production capabilities.

Manufactured consumer goods exhibited one of the most robust performances, with increases from $409 million to nearly $793 million, essentially doubling their value within just one year and elevating their share of total exports from 3.4% to 7.9%. This trend suggests domestic producers are progressing further along global value chains.

The textile industry remains pivotal among Uzbekistan’s strategic export sectors; textile exports reached $1.01 billion during the initial four months of 2026, accounting for 10.1% of total exports and reflecting a growth rate of 20.2% compared to the previous year.

The distribution within textile exports reinforces evidence of structural enhancement: finished textile products made up half (50.5%) of all textile sales, while yarn constituted about one-third (32.5%). This shift signals progress towards domestic processing of raw cotton instead of relying on low-value raw material exports, a long-standing governmental goal.

Agricultural sector performance also continues its upward trajectory; Uzbekistan exported approximately 489,500 tons worth around $454 million in fruit and vegetable products, a year-on-year increase of 9.5%.

Fruit alone generated revenue totaling $112 million while vegetables contributed another $93 million, with particularly strong growth noted for grapes, pomegranates, dried apricots, and raisins, demonstrating that agriculture remains one of Uzbekistan’s most competitive areas for export due to rising demand across neighboring markets as well as those in the Middle East.

One noteworthy trend observed recently has been the swift expansion within services-related exports; for the period from January through April 2026, service exports amounted to approximately $3.46 billion, a rise of 32.6% compared with last year, which now comprises about 34.7% of total exported goods.

Tourism emerged as a leading contributor with revenues reaching around $1.66 billion, while transport services added another substantial figure at roughly $1.25 billion, reflecting Uzbekistan’s evolving role as a regional logistics hub; telecommunications, alongside computer and information services, generated about $351 million, showcasing the gradual emergence within digital economy sectors contributing valuable foreign currency earnings.

The expanding role played by services is particularly crucial given that it diminishes reliance on commodity-based exporting while providing more stable external revenue sources.

Geographically speaking, China solidified its status as Uzbekistan's largest trading partner with bilateral trade hitting approximately $6.23 billion, or roughly accounting for about 23.6% of all foreign trade activity, while Russia followed closely behind with $4.52 billion and Kazakhstan at $1.81 billion.

Trade volumes with Afghanistan have also surged significantly, reaching around $728 million, positioning Afghanistan among Uzbekistan’s top five trading partners, highlighting Tashkent’s ambitions towards strengthening economic ties across South Asia whilst expanding regional trading pathways.

Examining geographical trends reveals intriguing patterns too: Russia still stands out as the leading destination, receiving about $1.45 billion; next comes China ($920 million), followed by Afghanistan ($644 million), France ($499 million), then Kazakhstan ($426 million).

On the import front, machinery alongside transport equipment claimed the largest segment, comprising around 33.7% worth almost $5.57 billion; the chemical category accounted for around 12.4 %, industrial items took up 15.3%, whereas food products represented 11.5%.

Dominance witnessed via machineries signifies ongoing investments directed toward enhancing industrial facilities along infrastructure developments despite short-term effects inflating deficits, potentially laying groundwork supporting productivity surges along capacity expansions yielding higher outputs thereafter.

China supplied imports worth over $5.3 billion, accounting for almost one-third of the total. Russia followed closely behind with around $3.1 billion, while Kazakhstan contributed approximately $1.38 billion. South Korea, Türkiye, India, and the United Arab Emirates also played vital roles as suppliers.

Yet the rapid influxes manifested through numerous import channels prompt new challenges ahead, where deficits have recently hit peak levels, raising concerns about the sustainability of the respective marketing strategies if they fail to keep pace with mutually conducive conditions.

Overall, insights derived from the period from January through April 2026 data reveal profound changes that are reshaping Uzbekistan's international trading structures. Although gold factors still exert a strong influence, the broader context is much more optimistic. Meanwhile, manufacturing avenues have broadened significantly, with textiles transitioning upwards and adding value, and agricultural ventures maintaining competitiveness whilst service outputs increasingly contribute sizeable returns, attracting valuable revenue streams.

Key endeavors will revolve around policymakers converting these favorable evolving patterns into lasting growth trajectories capable of bridging the widening gaps observed throughout burgeoning deficits encountered. If prevailing reforms persist, coupled with investment-driven imports, translate positively, turning higher outputs, Uzbekistan stands poised to further solidify itself among the fastest-growing diversified economic players situated in the Central Asian region in the upcoming years ahead.