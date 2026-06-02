Saipem eyes green energy and decarbonization projects in Azerbaijan (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. Saipem is considering green energy and decarbonization projects in Azerbaijan, the company's Regional Manager for Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Romania, and Türkiye, Ernesto Ferlenghi, told Trend.

"Azerbaijan is more than just another market for us. It's a country where we've built relationships, trust, and technical expertise over nearly 30 years. Our presence here is strategically important, as the Caspian region remains one of the most interesting and long-term energy regions in the world. Azerbaijan combines political stability, strong institutional partners, and deep technical expertise in offshore development. All this makes it a reliable environment for complex projects," Ferlenghi said.

According to him, the country's clear vision is particularly appealing: maintaining its leadership in oil and gas while simultaneously preparing for the energy transition.

The manager added that this reflects continuity, long-term planning, and openness to international cooperation with investors such as bp, Total, and Adnoc, which is crucial for companies that invest in expertise, people, and technology for decades, not short-term cycles.

"We view Azerbaijan as a country where traditional energy and new energy solutions will coexist for many years to come. In the oil and gas sector, significant opportunities remain in offshore developments, subsea installations, brownfield modernization, and gas infrastructure. These are areas where we have strong expertise and where we can truly deliver added value, especially in challenging project environments. We approach new projects with discipline and selectivity. What matters to us is not volume, but long-term partnerships, technical excellence, and sustainable value creation in the country," Ferlenghi emphasized.

He added that projects in green energy and decarbonization are also being considered.

"The energy transition isn't an abstract concept for us; it's already part of the projects we're implementing around the world. In Azerbaijan, we're seeing growing momentum in offshore wind energy, asset electrification, and the decarbonization of gas supply chains. Given Azerbaijan's offshore experience and export infrastructure, the country has real potential to play a role in the regional energy transition.

We focus on contributing through practical engineering solutions: whether that means improving the efficiency of existing facilities, supporting carbon management initiatives, or participating in future renewable energy projects in the Caspian region. It's important for us to strike a balance: ensuring energy security today while simultaneously building a more resilient system for the future," Ferlenghi concluded.