KazMunayGas, Türkiye discuss cooperation in exploration projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. Kazakhstan’s national oil and gas company KazMunayGas and Türkiye discussed prospects for cooperation in the oil and gas sector, including joint exploration initiatives and the development of promising geological projects, Trend reports via the company.

The issue was discussed during a meeting between Chairman of the Board of KazMunayGas Askhatt Khasenov and Türkiye’s Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar on the sidelines of Baku Energy Week-2026 in Baku, on June 1.

During the talks, the sides focused on cooperation between KazMunayGas and Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) in geological exploration. The parties noted a high level of interaction between specialists of the two companies, particularly in the exchange of geological data aimed at assessing promising projects in both countries.

Currently, TPAO is carrying out internal procedures for the technical and economic evaluation of the Bolshoy Zhambyl (Greater Zhambyl) block in the North Caspian Sea, which was selected following its review of KazMunayGas’s exploration project portfolio.