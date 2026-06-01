Uzbekistan, Japan’s OISCA partner on reforestation and desertification projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. Uzbekistan and Japan’s Organization for Industrial, Spiritual and Cultural Advancement (OISCA) have signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at strengthening cooperation in forestry, reforestation, and efforts to combat desertification, Trend reports via the Uzbek National Committee on Ecology and Climate Change.

The agreement was signed during the Eighth Assembly of the Global Environment Facility (GEF) in Samarkand following a meeting between Erkin Mukhitdinov, Director of the Agency for the Expansion of Forests and Green Areas and Combating Desertification under Uzbekistan’s National Committee on Ecology and Climate Change, and Yasuaki Nagaishi, Executive Vice President of OISCA.

During the talks, Mukhitdinov outlined Uzbekistan’s ongoing initiatives to expand green spaces, establish new forest areas, and mitigate the impacts of climate change through large-scale environmental programs.

Under the memorandum, the two sides agreed to implement joint projects focused on creating and protecting new forest areas and promoting sustainable forest management practices across Uzbekistan.

The partnership also considers cooperation with Japanese experts to develop green belts in arid and degraded regions of the country as part of efforts to combat desertification and improve air quality.

In addition, the parties agreed to collaborate on nursery development, the adaptation of rare tree species to local climatic conditions, and the exchange of scientific expertise in forestry.

The agreement also calls for the joint organization of seminars, training programs, educational courses, and forums to support knowledge sharing and capacity building in the environmental sector.