Azerbaijani judo team finish European Cup with five medals

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31. The European Junior Judo Cup concluded in the Austrian city of Graz, Trend reports.

On the final day of the competition, the Azerbaijani team won four more medals.

Competing in the 90 kg weight class, Suleyman Shukurov defeated all his opponents and won the gold medal. On his way to the final, the Azerbaijani judoka defeated representatives from Romania, Kazakhstan, Georgia, Hungary, and Germany. In the decisive bout, Suleyman Shukurov defeated Brazilian athlete João Pedro Canelha.

Roman Garayev (81 kg), Aslan Kotsoyev (90 kg) and Ramazan Ahmadov (over 100 kg) finished the tournament with bronze medals.

On the first day of the competition, Muhammad Musayev (up to 66 kg) won the gold medal.

Thus, the Azerbaijani team, which finished the European Cup with two gold and three bronze medals, took second place in the youth competition and third place in the overall medal count among representatives of 34 countries.