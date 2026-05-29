Supreme Eurasian Economic Council adopts statement on Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 29. Members of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council adopted a joint statement concerning the assessment of the possible consequences of the suspension of the Treaty on the Eurasian Economic Union in relation to Armenia, Trend reports via the official website of Kremlin.

President of the Republic of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov, and President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin signed the document.

​The statement reads:

​"We, the Presidents of the Republic of Belarus, the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, and the Russian Federation,

taking into account the actions of the Republic of Armenia aimed at joining the European Union, including the approval in 2025 by the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia and the signing by the President of the Republic of Armenia of the Law of the Republic of Armenia 'On the Commencement of the Process of the Republic of Armenia's Accession to the European Union,' as well as the confirmation by the European Union of the European aspirations of the Government of the Republic of Armenia, expressed in the joint declaration on the results of the first Armenia–European Union summit adopted on May 5, 2026,

considering the substantial risks to the economic security of the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (hereinafter referred to as the Union) arising in connection with the preparation of the Republic of Armenia for accession to the European Union, as well as the need to prevent associated damage to the member states of the Union:

Have resolved that the members of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council from the Republic of Belarus, the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, and the Russian Federation will report at the next meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in December 2026 on the potential consequences of suspending the Treaty on the Eurasian Economic Union in respect to the Republic of Armenia.

We share the position on the need to hold a nationwide referendum in the Republic of Armenia as soon as possible regarding accession to the European Union or remaining within the Eurasian Economic Union."