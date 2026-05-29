Kazakhstan, Iran discuss expansion of industrial cooperation

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 29. Kazakhstan’s Minister of Industry and Construction Yersaiyn Nagaspayev and Iran’s Minister of Industry, Mining and Trade Mohammad Atabak discussed prospects for expanding industrial cooperation on the sidelines of the Eurasian Economic Forum (EEF) in Astana, Trend reports via Kazakh ministry.

The sides focused on the development of industrial cooperation and the implementation of joint projects in the manufacturing sector. They noted significant potential for expanding collaboration in mechanical engineering, petrochemicals, construction materials, and other industrial areas.

Following the meeting, the sides agreed to promote stronger engagement across all promising areas of bilateral industrial cooperation.

The Iranian delegation is participating in the EEF held in Astana on May 28–29. During panel sessions, it was highlighted that, to date, 135 projects worth around $23 billion have been implemented with EAEU countries, creating more than 33,000 jobs. Mechanical engineering remains the leading area of cooperation, accounting for 41 projects, or 30% of the total portfolio.