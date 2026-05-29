QazaqGaz and CNOOC plan to expand upstream partnerships on new exploration blocks

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 29. QazaqGaz JSC and China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) plan to expand long-term upstream partnerships through the joint exploration and development of new hydrocarbon blocks in Kazakhstan, Trend reports via QazaqGaz.

The exploration framework was finalized during a working meeting between Alibek Zhamauov, Chairman of the Management Board of QazaqGaz, and Liu Yongjie, Chairman of the Board of CNOOC International Limited.

​Under the upcoming energy roadmap, CNOOC International plans to finalize technical and geophysical assessments on several promising geological exploration targets presented by the Kazakh national gas company.

The partners plan to utilize advanced seismic reinterpretation and digital modeling technologies to evaluate the potential of these new blocks.

This commercial expansion aligns with QazaqGaz’s ongoing institutional strategy to attract top-tier international energy firms and foreign direct investment to scale up Kazakhstan’s domestic natural gas resource base.