Tokayev calls advanced technologies key driver of Eurasian integration

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 29. Advanced technologies should become — and are already becoming — a powerful catalyst for Eurasian integration, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Astana, Trend reports.

Tokayev noted that one of the key areas of cooperation that should be prioritized by Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member states is strengthening the digital foundation of Eurasian integration.

“In the context of the formation of a new technological paradigm based on digitalization and artificial intelligence, the key success factors are data processing speed, the level of automation, and the depth of innovation adoption. According to experts’ estimates, global investment in artificial intelligence technologies has already exceeded the symbolic threshold of $1 trillion. In the coming decades, its cumulative contribution to the global economy is expected to grow significantly and surpass $7 trillion,” he said.

Furthermore, Tokayev emphasized that advanced technologies must become a powerful catalyst for Eurasian integration.

“We can confidently say that this work within the Union is becoming systematic. Transformation is affecting all sectors, from industry and logistics to agriculture and public administration,” he said.