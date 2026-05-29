Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan plan expansion of industrial co-op under new action plan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 29. Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan plan to scale up cross-border trade and industrial processing through the execution of new roadmap, Trend reports via the press service of Uzbek president.

​The roadmap was officially signed in the presence of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, directly targeting the implementation of economic agreements achieved during presidential summits in Bukhara and Turkestan earlier this year.

​Under the newly synchronized economic framework, the ministries plan to coordinate private and sovereign investments across key industrial sectors, including automotive manufacturing, energy development, petrochemicals, metallurgy, and pharmaceuticals.

To drive regional transit connectivity and supply-chain integration, the action plan outlines specific frameworks for joint logistics hubs, construction materials processing, residential infrastructure development, and agro-industrial ventures.