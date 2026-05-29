EAEU mutual trade set to grow over 6% in 2026, President Tokayev says

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 29. Mutual trade among Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) countries is expected to grow by more than 6% in 2026, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Astana, Trend reports.

“The Eurasian Economic Union maintains positive macroeconomic dynamics. According to forecasts, the growth rate of the combined gross domestic product of the member states in 2026–2027 will be around 2.5%,” Tokayev said.

He noted that despite volatility in global markets, trade turnover between member states exceeded $95 billion last year.

“This year, we expect an increase in mutual trade of more than 6%, which will allow us to surpass the $100 billion threshold,” he said.

Tokayev also added that assessments by international organizations regarding the global market remain pessimistic. According to the International Monetary Fund, global economic growth is projected to slow to 3% this year.