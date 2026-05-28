Kazakhstan-Russia trade projected at $30 bln, investment projects reach 177 - Tokayev

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 28. Bilateral trade with Russia is projected to reach $30 billion, while Russian investments have become the largest among all foreign investors in the Kazakh economy, Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh president.

According to Tokayev, the portfolio of economic cooperation projects between the two countries includes 177 initiatives, of which 122 have already been implemented and are in the operational cycle.

He emphasized that the visit demonstrated qualitative progress in bilateral relations, describing Russia as a key Eurasian partner and highlighting the scale of long-term economic ties.

Tokayev also noted that Russia’s GDP exceeded $2.5 trillion last year, underlining its role as a major global economy, and said both countries remain committed to strengthening strategic partnership.

The sides additionally adopted a joint statement outlining “seven foundations of friendship and good-neighbourliness,” which is expected to guide long-term cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia.