Madrid hosts official reception dedicated to May 28 – Independence Day of Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28. An official reception dedicated to May 28 – the Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan has been held in the city of Madrid, organized by the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Kingdom of Spain, Trend reports via the embassy.

The event was attended by Luis Fonseca Sánchez, Director General for North America, Eastern Europe, Asia and Pacific of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation of Spain, other high-ranking diplomats of the ministry, representatives of various state bodies within the government of Spain, members of parliament, senators, representatives of the diplomatic corps and international organizations accredited in the country, numerous ambassadors, officials of the Madrid city municipality, representatives of academic circles and think tanks, representatives of business circles, non-governmental organizations, and media outlets, as well as members of the Azerbaijani community.

First, the national anthems of Azerbaijan and Spain were played.

Speaking at the event later, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Kingdom of Spain, Ramiz Hasanov, spoke about the historical significance of the 108th anniversary of the establishment of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic. The ambassador noted that today, as the political and spiritual heir of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic - the first parliamentary republic in the East founded on May 28, 1918 - our country successfully continues its commitment to the principles of sovereignty, secularism, and democratic governance.

Hasanov brought to attention that despite operating for only 23 months, the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic created an important heritage in the field of democratic state building, took advanced steps for its time such as granting voting rights to women, and laid the foundation for the first multi-party parliamentary tradition in the Turkic world.

In his speech, the ambassador emphasized that the Republic of Azerbaijan, which restored its state independence in 1991, has achieved significant accomplishments over the past period in strengthening domestic stability, ensuring socio-economic development, expanding international cooperation, and implementing an independent policy based on national interests.

He stated that the strategic development course determined by National Leader Heydar Aliyev is today successfully continued by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev. Azerbaijan currently acts as one of the leading states in the region with important initiatives in the fields of energy security, transport and communication projects, humanitarian cooperation, intercultural dialogue, and international security.

During the speech, he outlined that the full restoration of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty has created new realities for lasting peace and stability in the region. Touching upon the process of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Ambassador Ramiz Hasanov noted that despite the conflict that lasted for many years, lasting peace can be achieved if there is strong political will and international support.

In this context, it was emphasized that the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, was awarded the "Gernika Prize for Peace and Reconciliation," which holds special moral and symbolic significance for Spanish society this year, for his efforts to promote peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia. It was noted that the Azerbaijani people, having experienced the severe consequences of war, understand the value of peace, security, and mutual understanding well.

Ambassador Ramiz Hasanov also brought to attention that relations between Azerbaijan and Spain have developed with an upward dynamic in recent years. He stated that the visits of the Speaker of the Spanish Parliament, Francina Armengol, and the Secretary of State for Foreign and Global Affairs of the Spanish Government, Diego Martínez Belío, to Azerbaijan, the holding of the second strategic dialogue on Azerbaijani-Spanish economic cooperation in Madrid, as well as intensifying cooperation in the fields of culture, education, and humanitarian affairs have made an important contribution to the further expansion of ties.

Attending the event as the main guest on behalf of the Spanish government, Luis Fonseca Sánchez congratulated the government and people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Independence Day and expressed his satisfaction with the development of relations between the two countries.

The cultural program organized within the framework of the official reception was met with great interest by the participants. The joint performance of the well-known tar player Ibrahim Babayev, who presented Azerbaijan's rich musical heritage with a modern interpretation, and the soloist and artistic director of the Cazorla Dance Group, the famous Spanish flamenco dancer Cristina Cazorla, added a special color to the event. The synthesis of Azerbaijani music with flamenco dance was welcomed by the guests with applause.

At the end of the event, samples of Azerbaijani national cuisine were presented to the guests, and various publications and brochures reflecting our country's rich culture, history, and tourism potential were displayed.

In addition, on May 28, 2026, at the initiative of the Embassy and with the support of the Madrid City Council, the "Cibeles" fountain, considered one of the famous historical symbols of Spain, will be illuminated once again with the colors of the Azerbaijani flag.