Kazakhstan, Russia complete first cross-border autonomous truck run

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 28. Kazakhstan and Russia have carried out the first international freight transport operation using autonomous driving technology, marking a step toward the development of cross-border driverless logistics, Trend reports via the Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan.

The pilot project was implemented jointly by the transport ministries of both countries and KAMAZ, with autonomous segments of the route completed on the Moscow-Astana and Astana-Moscow corridors.

According to officials, the test run covered a distance of around 3,000 kilometers in approximately two days, more than twice as fast as conventional trucking schedules on the route.

During the trial, specialists tested key elements of autonomous systems, including connectivity along the route, accuracy of the digital road model, and vehicle performance in conditions of limited or no communication.

The project is also seen as a step toward developing harmonized regulatory frameworks for autonomous freight transport within the Eurasian Economic Union and scaling up unmanned logistics solutions across international corridors.