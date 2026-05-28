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Iran releases currency exchange rates for May 28

Economy Materials 28 May 2026 10:24 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for May 28
Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of May 28, Trend reports.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 4 currencies went up, while 42 currencies fell compared to May 26.

The official rate for $1 is 1,350,916 rials, while one euro is valued at 1,571,081 rials. On May 26, the euro was priced at 1,357,562 rials.

Currency

Rial on May 28

Rial on May 26

1 US dollar

USD

1,350,916

1,357,562

1 British pound

GBP

1,813,969

1,833,115

1 Swiss franc

CHF

1,716,304

1,734,127

1 Swedish króna

SEK

145,336

146,221

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

145,535

146,814

1 Danish krone

DKK

210,220

211,548

1 Indian rupee

INR

14,102

14,257

1 UAE Dirham

AED

367,846

369,656

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

4,365,889

4,392,925

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

485,006

487,881

100 Japanese yen

JPY

847,034

854,368

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

172,433

173,281

1 Omani rial

OMR

3,511,948

3,525,286

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

976,729

983,943

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

795,954

797,315

1 South African rand

ZAR

82,498

83,282

1 Turkish lira

TRY

29,432

29,700

1 Russian ruble

RUB

19,040

18,963

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

371,131

372,957

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

103,105

103,676

1 Syrian pound

SYP

12,222

12,271

1 Australian dollar

AUD

963,844

973,805

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

360,244

362,017

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

3,592,862

3,610,537

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

1,057,720

1,063,151

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

1,100,621

1,106,265

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

40,945

41,286

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

643

647

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

880,958

890,627

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

212,696

213,179

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

199,207

199,916

100 Thai baht

THB

4,141,260

4,182,369

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

340,473

343,424

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

901,445

897,325

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

1,905,382

1,914,756

1 euro

EUR

1,571,081

1,580,618

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

281,763

287,210

1 Georgian lari

GEL

507,115

509,246

1,000 Indonesian rupiah

IDR

75,746

76,599

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

21,631

21,536

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

492,148

491,862

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

794,651

798,572

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

2,198,364

2,213,251

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

146,290

147,324

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

385,097

388,274

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

2,518

2,567

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,712,940 rials and $1 costs 1,472,900.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.70-1.73 million rials, while one euro is worth 1,98-2,01 million rials.

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