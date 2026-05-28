Iran releases currency exchange rates for May 28

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of May 28, Trend reports.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 4 currencies went up, while 42 currencies fell compared to May 26.

The official rate for $1 is 1,350,916 rials, while one euro is valued at 1,571,081 rials. On May 26, the euro was priced at 1,357,562 rials.

Currency Rial on May 28 Rial on May 26 1 US dollar USD 1,350,916 1,357,562 1 British pound GBP 1,813,969 1,833,115 1 Swiss franc CHF 1,716,304 1,734,127 1 Swedish króna SEK 145,336 146,221 1 Norwegian krone NOK 145,535 146,814 1 Danish krone DKK 210,220 211,548 1 Indian rupee INR 14,102 14,257 1 UAE Dirham AED 367,846 369,656 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 4,365,889 4,392,925 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 485,006 487,881 100 Japanese yen JPY 847,034 854,368 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 172,433 173,281 1 Omani rial OMR 3,511,948 3,525,286 1 Canadian dollar CAD 976,729 983,943 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 795,954 797,315 1 South African rand ZAR 82,498 83,282 1 Turkish lira TRY 29,432 29,700 1 Russian ruble RUB 19,040 18,963 1 Qatari riyal QAR 371,131 372,957 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 103,105 103,676 1 Syrian pound SYP 12,222 12,271 1 Australian dollar AUD 963,844 973,805 1 Saudi riyal SAR 360,244 362,017 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 3,592,862 3,610,537 1 Singapore dollar SGD 1,057,720 1,063,151 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 1,100,621 1,106,265 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 40,945 41,286 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 643 647 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 880,958 890,627 1 Libyan dinar LYD 212,696 213,179 1 Chinese yuan CNY 199,207 199,916 100 Thai baht THB 4,141,260 4,182,369 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 340,473 343,424 1,000 South Korean won KRW 901,445 897,325 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 1,905,382 1,914,756 1 euro EUR 1,571,081 1,580,618 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 281,763 287,210 1 Georgian lari GEL 507,115 509,246 1,000 Indonesian rupiah IDR 75,746 76,599 1 Afghan afghani AFN 21,631 21,536 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 492,148 491,862 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 794,651 798,572 100 Philippine pesos PHP 2,198,364 2,213,251 1 Tajik somoni TJS 146,290 147,324 1 Turkmen manat TMT 385,097 388,274 Venezuelan bolívar VES 2,518 2,567

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,712,940 rials and $1 costs 1,472,900.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.70-1.73 million rials, while one euro is worth 1,98-2,01 million rials.

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