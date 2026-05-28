Hong Kong and Kazakhstan plan to scale up industrial investments ahead of high-level visit

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 28. Hong Kong and Kazakhstan plan to scale up industrial investments and trade infrastructure ahead of an upcoming official visit by Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee and a high-level business delegation to Astana, Trend reports via Kazakh MFA.

The issues were detailed during a series of working meetings between the Consul General of Kazakhstan to Hong Kong, Bauyrzhan Dosmanbetov, and East Asian corporate representatives, including Sunwah Group Chairman Jonathan Choi and Jiaxin International Resources Investment Limited Chairman Liu Liqiang.

Under the upcoming trade roadmap, Sunwah Group plans to evaluate the establishment of a permanent logistics and distribution hub to streamline the export of high-grade construction materials from Foshan (Guangdong Province) directly to Kazakhstan's booming real estate and infrastructure sectors.

Jiaxin International Resources Investment plans to launch subsequent expansion phases of its ongoing industrial venture in Kazakhstan, focusing on deploying new technology to transition toward high-value-added production lines.

To facilitate these projects, the Consulate General of Kazakhstan plans to provide administrative and regulatory support to the incoming investors.