Azerbaijan–UAE comprehensive economic partnership deal takes effect

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), signed between Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on July 9, 2025, has entered into force, Trend reports via the Ministry of Economy.

According to information, the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement signed with the UAE is aimed at strengthening economic cooperation between the countries, as well as liberalizing and facilitating trade.

The agreement was signed during a meeting between the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, and President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as part of his working visit to the UAE. The document was signed by the Azerbaijani Minister of Economy, Mikayil Jabbarov, and the UAE Minister of Foreign Trade, Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi.

The main purpose of signing the document is to strengthen economic partnership between the parties, liberalize and facilitate trade.

"The entry into force of the Agreement, which aims to increase economic diversification and prosperity as part of the strategic relationship with the UAE, is an important milestone in bilateral relations. The document creates an important basis for sustainable, knowledge-based, and innovation-based economic development that meets modern challenges.

CEPA consists of 18 chapters and their annexes. According to the agreement, market access is expanded for trade in goods and services. The document envisages the elimination of tariffs on more than 90% of the goods nomenclature in trade between the parties. At the same time, customs procedures are simplified, requirements for sanitary and phytosanitary measures are eased, and clear rules of origin are applied.

The document also aims to support small and medium-sized businesses and strengthen joint activities in various economic areas. This promotes diversification, joint economic growth, and prosperity within the framework of the strategic relationship between the two countries," the ministry explained.

The ministry pointed out that the agreement opens up new opportunities for deepening trade and investment relations, increasing the sustainability of supply chains, expanding cooperation in the digital economy, and creating a more favorable and transparent environment for business entities.