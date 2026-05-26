Iran condemns U.S. ceasefire violation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. Iran’s Foreign Ministry on Friday strongly condemned what it described as a U.S. violation of a ceasefire agreement, saying the attacks breached international law and the principles of the United Nations Charter, Trend reports.

According to a statement released by the ministry, Tehran said Washington bears “full responsibility” for recent attacks targeting Iran.

“There is no doubt that Iran will not leave any attack unanswered and will not allow any uncertainty in defending its sovereignty,” the statement said.

Iranian officials claimed the United States violated the ceasefire over the past 48 hours in Hormuzgan Province in southern Iran, despite ongoing diplomatic efforts mediated by Pakistan.

Tensions between Washington and Tehran escalated after negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program failed to produce a breakthrough. On Feb. 28, the United States and Israel launched coordinated airstrikes on Iranian targets. Iran subsequently responded with missile and drone attacks against Israel and U.S. facilities across the region.

A two-week ceasefire agreement was reached on April 7 through Pakistani mediation. However, talks held between U.S. and Iranian officials in Islamabad on April 11 ended without a deal.