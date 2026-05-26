President Ilham Aliyev congratulates people of Azerbaijan on occasion of Eid al-Adha

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyevcongratulated the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, Trend reports.

The message reads:

"I cordially congratulate you and all our compatriots living outside the borders of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the holy Eid al-Adha, and extend my most sincere wishes to each of you.

During the days of Eid al-Adha, which symbolizes Islam’s revelation to humanity as the final divine religion and a path toward spiritual and moral salvation, millions of Muslims come together for the Hajj pilgrimage, experiencing the pride and joy of unity, equality, and readiness for any sacrifice in the name of noble ideals.

The sacrificial ceremonies, celebrated every year in our country as a nationwide holiday, further strengthen the feelings of solidarity, humanism, and compassion among people, turning into a triumph of benevolence and adherence to national and moral values in our society.

Dear sisters and brothers!

In these blessed days, we once again commemorate the immortal memory of our martyrs with gratitude. Praying that your supplications for the peace and tranquility of our people and state be accepted by the Almighty, I wish your families happiness and your tables abundance and prosperity.

Happy Eid al-Adha!"