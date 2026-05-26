Kazakhstan, IAEA sign roadmap to deepen cooperation through 2036

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 26. Kazakhstan and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have signed a roadmap on deepening cooperation through 2036, Trend reports via the Agency of Kazakhstan for Atomic Energy.

The signing took place during a meeting between Chairman of the agency Almasadam Satkaliyev and IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi during his working visit to Kazakhstan.

The talks were held as part of the steady development of strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and the IAEA in the field of peaceful use of nuclear energy.

The sides discussed the current state and future prospects of bilateral cooperation, key issues in the development of Kazakhstan’s nuclear industry, as well as joint initiatives in nuclear energy, nuclear medicine, science, and human capital development.

The document sets long-term priorities for cooperation and establishes a framework for the practical implementation of joint projects across key areas of the nuclear sector.

“This meeting is a logical continuation of our agreements reached during the 69th IAEA General Conference, where readiness was confirmed to prepare and sign a roadmap on deepening cooperation in the nuclear field. The document we are signing today reflects the transition from general agreements to systematic and practical implementation of joint priorities for the long term until 2036,” Satkaliyev said.