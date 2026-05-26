Heydar Aliyev International Airport served nearly 200,000 passengers during WUF13

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. During the 13th session of the United Nations World Urban Forum (WUF13) held in Baku, Heydar Aliyev International Airport successfully ensured uninterrupted and coordinated operational management amid a high volume of passenger traffic, Trend reports via the airport.

Between 15 and 24 May, the airport served a total of 194,793 passengers, including more than 100,000 arriving passengers and 94,000 departing passengers.

Taking into account the arrival of international delegations, government officials, and forum participants travelling to Baku within the framework of WUF13, an enhanced operational regime was implemented at Heydar Aliyev International Airport across operational coordination, passenger services, and transport connectivity.

To ensure the comfortable, safe and uninterrupted movement of passengers, dedicated transport routes have been arranged, additional support mechanisms have been activated, and operational service solutions have been implemented. At the same time, preventive measures have been taken to effectively manage passenger flow within the terminal and enhance service flexibility.

Heydar Aliyev International Airport continues its efforts to ensure high operational resilience during major international events, maintain passenger satisfaction, and provide a safe travel experience in line with international service standards.