Kazakhstan and Latvia discuss expansion of agro-industrial trade and logistics cooperation

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 25. Vice Minister of Agriculture of Kazakhstan Yermek Kenzhekhanuly and Parliamentary Secretary of the Ministry of Climate and Energy of Latvia Janis Irbe discussed the development of trade and logistics cooperation in the agro-industrial sector, Trend reports via the ministry.

During the talks, the sides exchanged views on the current state and prospects of Kazakhstan–Latvia cooperation in agriculture, including trade in agricultural products, transit and logistics cooperation, agricultural science and education, as well as veterinary and phytosanitary safety.

“Your visit reflects the mutual interest of our countries in strengthening partnership, expanding practical cooperation, and developing direct dialogue between relevant government bodies, scientific and educational institutions, as well as the business communities of both countries,” the vice minister said.

Special attention was given to trade and economic cooperation. In 2025, trade turnover in agricultural products between Kazakhstan and Latvia amounted to $51.4 million.

Kenzhekhanuly informed participants that Kazakhstan holds a strategically important position in the global food security system and is one of the world’s largest grain producers. The country’s total agricultural land area covers nearly 24 million hectares, a significant share of which is allocated to grain crops.

At the same time, Kazakhstan is actively expanding exports of processed agricultural products, including flour, compound feed, pasta, and deep-processed goods. The country ranks 10th globally in grain exports, 2nd in flour exports, and 8th in sunflower oil exports.

The sides also discussed the transit of Kazakh plant production through the Baltic region. Cooperation prospects in agricultural science and education were also reviewed.

Following the meeting, a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in plant quarantine was signed between the relevant authorities of Kazakhstan and Latvia.

In addition, within the framework of the Kazakhstan–Latvia business forum taking place today in Astana, the sides plan to further discuss the potential of bilateral cooperation in detail, establish new contacts between interested organizations, and give additional momentum to the development of partnership between the two countries.