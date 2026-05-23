Azerbaijan expands area of national parks - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. The territory of national parks is being expanded in Azerbaijan, Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Rashad Ismayilov said in an interview with Trend International News Agency and ARB24 TV channel.

According to him, work is underway to expand the territory of Absheron National Park and include new natural areas for protection.

The minister noted that the territory of the Absheron National Park will cover areas close to the watershed, especially the coastal part of the Caspian Sea.

"There are 12 national parks operating in Azerbaijan. We have many reserves and sanctuaries. The management of these territories with different regimes is a very important issue. Increasing the territory of our national parks serves to familiarize more people with nature, and also increases the interest of foreign guests.

"We are constantly in touch with the relevant ministries of various countries and hold bilateral meetings. They know the names of such pearls of our nature as Goygol and the areas where they are located well. During meetings with ambassadors in Azerbaijan, comparisons are made of the species of the animal world with those in their countries, which contributes to attracting tourists. The ministry's goal is to increase the number of territories and the size of their territory," he added.