Speaker of Azerbaijani Parliament addresses 60th plenary session of CIS PA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. The Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Sahiba Gafarova, delievered speech at the 60th plenary session of the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (CIS PA) as part of her working visit to St. Petersburg, Russia, today, a source in the parliament told Trend.

Speaking at the session, she emphasized the important role of the assembly in the development of dialogue and cooperation between our legislative bodies, as well as its role as a platform for discussing a wide range of issues of mutual interest. In this regard, Gafarova noted the importance of the assembly holding regular events, meetings, and seminars, as well as the implementation of its new successful ideas and initiatives.

Informing the participants of the event about the 13th session of the UN World Urban Forum in Baku, she noted that the 13th session of the UN World Urban Forum, held in Baku on May 17-22, is one of the most influential and global international events dedicated to the issues of sustainable development of cities and urbanization. It was noted that the 13th session held in Baku is the largest-scale session ever organized by the UN-Habitat Program, and a record number of participants - more than 45,000 from 182 countries - have registered.

Gafarova highlighted that holding this session in Baku confirms the recognition of Azerbaijan's ability to unite communities and countries around a common goal. As President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev emphasized at the opening of the forum, "Azerbaijan is situated between Europe and Asia and has always been the place where East and West meet."

The speaker noted that within the framework of the 13th session, a separate event of the Inter-Parliamentary Assembly was held on the topic of "Sustainable Development of Mountain Settlements". It was noted that this initiative of the assembly allowed focusing on the development of mountain areas, which are of particular importance for many Commonwealth countries, as well as to conduct a meaningful and concrete exchange of experience. It was noted that the active participation of parliamentarians of the CIS countries in these discussions was gratifying.

Gafarova noted that the Inter-Parliamentary Assembly is not only a multilateral, but also a platform that contributes to the development of bilateral cooperation between CIS parliaments. She noted her participation in the Second Asian Women's Forum, which was held in Bukhara, Uzbekistan, a few days ago, together with other colleagues from the CIS PA.

The speaker said that the next 24th meeting of the Inter-Parliamentary Commission on Cooperation between the Parliament of Azerbaijan and the Federal Assembly of Russia will be held in June. She also noted the importance of the initiatives of the CIS PA aimed at strengthening humanitarian cooperation.

In her speech, she also mentioned the monitoring activities of the CIS PA related to the elections and noted the role of the CIS PA International Institute for Monitoring the Development of Democracy, Parliamentarism and Compliance with the Electoral Rights of Citizens in the institutional support of this activity of the organization.

Gafarova recalled that on December 8, 2025, an international conference was held on the topic "Heydar Aliyev - the founder of constitutionalism and parliamentarism of sovereign Azerbaijan" jointly organized by the Azerbaijani Parliament and the Baku branch of the International Institute.

The conference is dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the Constitution of Azerbaijan and the 107th anniversary of the Azerbaijani Parliament. This conference brought together parliamentarians of the Commonwealth countries, the leadership of the Secretariat of the CIS PA Council, representatives of the diplomatic corps, higher education institutions, and experts.

Some time ago, in early May, a round table on the topic "The Role of Parliamentarians in International Observation" was held in the administrative building of the Baku branch of the CIS PA, dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the International Institute for Monitoring the Development of Democracy.

The speaker added that the CIS PA continues to confidently play the role of an effective platform for regular interaction between parliaments. She expressed confidence that joint efforts will continue in the future to further expand and strengthen cooperation in various directions within the framework of the assembly.

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