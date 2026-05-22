Azerbaijan, Tajikistan elevate investment and trade co-op to new level (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. Investment and trade-economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan reaches a new level and is gradually filled with practical projects in industry, investment, trade, and tourism, the Deputy General Director Of the State Unitary Enterprise "Tajinvest" of the State Committee on Investments and State Property Management of Tajikistan, Davlat Habibov, told Trend in an exclusive interview on the sidelines of the Azerbaijan-Tajikistan business forum held in Baku.

He noted that the historically established friendly and good-neighborly ties between the two countries underpin the development of relations.

"Our countries have always enjoyed friendly and good-neighborly relations. The policies of our states and the personal friendship between the heads of state – President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev – have created a solid foundation for business development," Khabibov said.

According to him, the necessary legal framework has been established between the countries, and the relevant ministries and agencies support the development of business ties.

Khabibov pointed out that Tajikistan is actively studying Azerbaijan's experience in attracting investment and technology.

"Azerbaijan has demonstrated how to successfully develop by attracting domestic and international investment, as well as modern technologies, while finding its place in regional and international markets," he said.

He also added that Tajikistan is identifying promising sectors for attracting investment, including from Azerbaijani companies.

"We are interested in attracting investment, technology, and expertise from the Azerbaijani side to implement joint projects in Tajikistan," Khabibov noted.

According to him, Tajik companies are also interested in expanding their international presence and cooperation with Azerbaijan.

Khabibov mentioned examples of existing cooperation, including a joint venture to produce fiberglass pipes in Tajikistan, as well as the supply of dried fruits and confectionery products to Azerbaijan.

He also emphasized that cooperation is also developing in tourism and humanitarian ties, including a growth in tourist travel from Tajikistan to Azerbaijan and through it to other countries.

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