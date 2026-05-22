UN Deputy SecGen reaffirms commitment to cooperation and open dialogue

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. We are committed to cooperation and open dialogue, Amina Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, said during the official closing press conference held within the framework of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku, Trend reports.

"Discussions held during the forum featured an exchange of views on commitments, initiatives, and all matters serving to ensure sustainability," she said.

According to her, within the framework of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), Azerbaijan's reconstruction process, ensuring lasting peace, and the rehabilitation of territories destroyed as a result of occupation were widely demonstrated:

"The formation of decentralized management mechanisms, disasters, risks, water, and energy issues require a systematic approach and coordination today. All these directions are reflected in a renewed manner within the urban planning agenda. Sustainable development and the development of urban planning are kept under special attention. Cities must be accessible and inclusive for every citizen, youth, children, women, and other social groups.

We have adopted a new urban agenda, and solutions have been demonstrated individually. The presented reports are of special importance in terms of promoting mutual trust, confidence, and cooperation," she noted.

Today marks the final day of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13).

The first day included a ministerial meeting dedicated to the New Urban Agenda, a ministerial roundtable, assemblies for women and civil society, business sessions, and discussions on urban prosperity. An official ceremony marking the raising of the UN and Azerbaijani flags also took place.

The second day stood out for the inaugural Leaders' Summit, featuring high-level discussions on the global housing crisis, urbanization policy, and urban resilience. Concurrently, the opening of the Mexico City pavilion took place, serving as a significant platform for expanding cooperation with the Latin American region and preparing for WUF14.

The third day of WUF13 featured a comprehensive program of events covering the global housing crisis, the formation of safe and inclusive cities, climate resilience, artificial intelligence and urban governance, green urbanization, social equity, and sustainable transport.

One of the highlights of the third day was the signing of a sister-city memorandum between the Azerbaijani city of Shusha and the Turkish city of Trabzon.

The fourth day of WUF13 featured a broad program of events dedicated to urbanization, climate change, inclusive urban development, housing policy, and sustainable governance.

The fifth day of WUF13 continued discussions on the global housing crisis, the creation of safe and inclusive cities, climate resilience, the use of artificial intelligence in urban management, green urbanization, and social equality.

One of the important events of the UN Special Programme for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA) Cities Forum, held on the fourth day, was the announcement of Almaty’s official accession to the “Declaration of Intent on the Establishment of the SPECA Smart Climate-Resilient Cities Forum.”

Also, for the first time in WUF history and at Azerbaijan’s initiative, the “WUF13 NGO Forum: Global Partnership and Decision-Making” was held.

WUF13, which has attracted more than 40,000 registered participants from 182 countries, will continue until May 22. Held under the theme “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities,” the forum brings together governments, international organizations, experts, and representatives of civil society to strengthen global cooperation in the field of sustainable urban development.