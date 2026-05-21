CityNet honored with Best Managed Companies Azerbaijan 2026 award (PHOTO)

CityNet has become the first internet provider to be recognized as a winner of the Best Managed Companies Azerbaijan 2026 award established by the international audit company Deloitte.

Held annually, the competition recognizes companies that demonstrate outstanding performance and management excellence in the country’s private sector. At a special ceremony dedicated to the announcement of the results, the award was presented to Ilgar Nahmadov, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of CityNet.

“This award is a testament to our long-term development strategy, the professionalism of our team, and our customer-centric approach. As part of Azerconnect Group, CityNet aims to provide high-quality internet services, further contributing to the country’s digital transformation, and delivering innovative and sustainable solutions to its users. Receiving the “Best Managed Companies Azerbaijan 2026” award is both a great honor and a strong motivation for us to continue pursuing our future goals,” said Ilgar Nahmadov, CEO of CityNet.

Last year, CityNet was recognized as Azerbaijan’s best fixed network operator by the international Ookla Speedtest platform. During the same period, the company launched a full OTT TV product portfolio and introduced a Hybrid STB solution, including Smart TV applications for leading television brands and operating systems. In addition, in partnership with Digiturk, CityNet made this platform available to subscribers across Azerbaijan.

The Best Managed Companies competition aims to evaluate private companies operating in Azerbaijan based on international standards, including management quality, strategic development, effective human resource management, financial sustainability, and corporate social responsibility. The project also seeks to promote advanced management practices among companies and support the principles of sustainable development.

About CityNet

Azerbaijan's leading internet provider, CityNet , offers high-speed fixed internet, telephone line and digital TV services. CityNet has an extensive service network in Baku and various regions of Azerbaijan. Further details about the company are available on the official website at www.citynet.az. CityNet is part of Azerconnect Group, which operates under NEQSOL Holding, an international group of companies engaged in various sectors and countries.