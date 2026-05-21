How children's areas at WUF13 in Baku turned into family recreation zones (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. For several days, Baku has become not only a global platform for discussing the future of cities – the World Urban Forum (WUF13) – but also a vast space for family recreation, children’s discoveries, and interactive education. Across the venue, children can be seen enthusiastically exploring models of “smart cities,” trying out VR technologies, drawing eco-friendly projects, and playing in specially designed urban spaces, Trendhttp://trend.az reports.

At the venue in Baku, special attention is given to children and families—the forum aims to demonstrate what a comfortable and inclusive city should look like for all ages.

For children and teenagers, WUF13 has created the following: interactive zones and an Urban Playground with play and educational activities; VR spaces and multimedia installations in the pavilions; workshops and cultural programs; movie zones and short films at the Urban Cinema; open public spaces for relaxation and walks on WUF13 Boulevard. The organizers have also paid attention to issues of inclusivity: the forum grounds feature ramps, elevators, tactile guides, and special quiet rooms.

"We thought the kids would get bored quickly, since the forum is, after all, about urban planning and architecture. But it turned out to be the opposite – there’s an interesting program here, and a children’s playground is open. For them, it’s like a city from a sci-fi movie. And most importantly, everything here is organized in a way that’s safe and convenient for families,” Sevinj Zeynalova, a forum visitor said.

Many parents note that WUF13 has become a rare example of an international forum where children truly feel like full-fledged participants in the events, rather than simply accompanying adults.

“I liked that there’s a balance here between entertainment and learning. Children play, but at the same time they learn something new about cities, the environment, and technology. There are comfortable rest areas, clear signage, and volunteers are always there to help. This is very important for families,” Leyla Ismayilova noted.

Today, WUF13 showcases not only what the cities of the future will look like, but also what modern public spaces should be, open, safe, and family-friendly. That is precisely why many forum guests describe Baku’s Urban Expo not simply as an exhibition, but as a true miniature city of the future.

WUF13 is taking place in Baku from May 17 through 22 as part of a collaboration between the United Nations Human Settlements Program (UN-Habitat) and the Azerbaijan government. WUF13 features 121 pavilions, including 41 national pavilions, with over 40,000 participants registered from 182 countries. The forum is dedicated to the theme “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities,” and addresses such important issues as the global housing crisis, sustainable urbanization, urban resilience, the impact of climate change on cities, and modern urban governance.