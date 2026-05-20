World Urban Forum hosts session on “Stories from Climate Frontlines”

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. As part of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), a session titled “Stories from the Climate Frontlines” is taking place, Trend reports.

The session will explore how climate finance, policy frameworks, and local-level actions can be better aligned to support sustainable housing, secure land tenure, and resilient urban systems.

Special attention will be given to cities in the Amazon, where rapid urbanization is colliding with acute environmental risks, offering valuable lessons for global adaptation to climate change.

In a dynamic and substantive format, the session will synthesize best practices into an “Urban Climate Action Capsule,” reflecting ideas and commitments that link global ambitions with local realities.

This session is expected to reinforce the understanding that housing and urban systems are critical starting points for climate action grounded in the realities of the immediate environment. It will highlight practical ways to mobilize climate finance and scale up sustainable and inclusive housing solutions, as well as contribute to strengthening cooperation at all levels of governance.

The session will also provide an opportunity to synthesize ideas and commitments that link global climate processes with effective, people-centered urban solutions, thereby contributing to the broader outcomes of WUF13.

Today, the fourth day of the WUF13 conference is taking place in Baku.

The first day included a ministerial meeting dedicated to the New Urban Agenda, a ministerial roundtable, assemblies for women and civil society, business sessions, and discussions on urban prosperity. An official ceremony marking the raising of the UN and Azerbaijani flags also took place.

The second day stood out for the inaugural Leaders' Summit, featuring high-level discussions on the global housing crisis, urbanization policy, and urban resilience. Concurrently, the opening of the Mexico City pavilion took place, serving as a significant platform for expanding cooperation with the Latin American region and preparing for WUF14.

The third day of WUF13 featured a comprehensive program of events covering the global housing crisis, the formation of safe and inclusive cities, climate resilience, artificial intelligence and urban governance, green urbanization, social equity, and sustainable transport.

WUF13, which has attracted more than 40,000 registered participants from 182 countries, will continue until May 22. Held under the theme “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities,” the forum brings together governments, international organizations, experts, and representatives of civil society to strengthen global cooperation in the field of sustainable urban development.

Will be updated