Baku set to boost urban infrastructure and tackle waste with new initiatives

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. New projects aimed at improving urban infrastructure and waste management are planned for Baku, Gunel Guliyeva, Head of the Division for International Cooperation with Investment Funds and Donors at the Department for Cooperation with International Financial Organizations and Investment Funds of the Ministry of Economy, said, Trend reports.

Addressing the panel discussion “Tackling plastic pollution: promoting liveable cities and a circular economy” as part of WUF13, Guliyeva noted that in 2025, a loan agreement was signed between the Ministry of Economy and the World Bank for the “Living Baku” project.

“The main goal of the project is to support urban infrastructure, restore public spaces, and improve residential infrastructure,” emphasized G. Guliyeva.

According to her, one of the key components of the project is the cleanup of three lakes around Baku, including Lake Khojasan.

“ In addition, important measures are planned in the area of solid waste management. As part of this, there are plans to build a landfill in Absheron and four transfer stations in Gobustan, Shamakhi, and other districts,” she added.

Furthermore, it is noted that steps will also be taken within the framework of the project to clean up contaminated areas.

Guliyeva emphasized that the projects are being implemented in close coordination with the World Bank, the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, and other partner organizations.

According to her, one of the main priorities in this area is applying international best practices and developing relevant standards.

“We are working closely with international experts. We believe that the construction of landfills and transfer stations will create the conditions for addressing waste management issues and making progress in this area,” she said.

Today, the fourth day of the WUF13 conference is taking place in Baku.

The first day included a ministerial meeting dedicated to the New Urban Agenda, a ministerial roundtable, assemblies for women and civil society, business sessions, and discussions on urban prosperity. An official ceremony marking the raising of the UN and Azerbaijani flags also took place.

The second day stood out for the inaugural Leaders' Summit, featuring high-level discussions on the global housing crisis, urbanization policy, and urban resilience. Concurrently, the opening of the Mexico City pavilion took place, serving as a significant platform for expanding cooperation with the Latin American region and preparing for WUF14.

The third day of WUF13 featured a comprehensive program of events covering the global housing crisis, the formation of safe and inclusive cities, climate resilience, artificial intelligence and urban governance, green urbanization, social equity, and sustainable transport.

WUF13, which has attracted more than 40,000 registered participants from 182 countries, will continue until May 22. Held under the theme “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities,” the forum brings together governments, international organizations, experts, and representatives of civil society to strengthen global cooperation in the field of sustainable urban development.