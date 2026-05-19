Azerbaijan's total renewable energy capacity expected to reach 8 GW by 2032 - Anar Guliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. By 2032, Azerbaijan''s total renewable energy capacity is expected to reach 8 gigawatts, Anar Guliyev, National Coordinator of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) and Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture, said Trend reports.

The chairman made the remarks during the "High-Level Energy and Urban Dialogue of D-8 Countries" panel session held within the framework of the forum in Baku.

He added that Azerbaijan aims to advance discussions on safe, resilient, and sustainable cities while exploring practical solutions for inclusive urban development at WUF13. Guliyev noted that cities serve as the primary engines of mobility, trade, and innovation.

"At the same time, they account for approximately 70% of global emissions and more than two-thirds of global energy consumption. This places cities at the center of the fight against climate change, making the planning, designing, and building of urban environments more critical than ever," he said.

The WUF13 national coordinator emphasized that increasing energy efficiency and strengthening climate resilience form an integral part of Azerbaijan's urban planning policy.

"Green construction and energy-efficient buildings have become one of the main pillars of our urban development strategy. This reflects our position that a sustainable urban future depends on reducing the long-term environmental impact of construction and infrastructure. The transition to green construction represents not only an environmental necessity but also an economic opportunity. Investments in energy-efficient buildings and sustainable infrastructure reduce operating costs, improve the quality of life, attract investment, stimulate innovation, and create new jobs, thereby contributing to long-term economic sustainability," Guliyev noted

Guliyev added that this approach remains closely aligned with the country's clean energy transition strategy.

"Projects such as the Shafag Solar Power Plant and the Khizi-Absheron Wind Power Plant will increase the share of renewable energy in Azerbaijan's energy mix from 7% to approximately 38%. By 2032, the country's total renewable energy capacity is expected to reach 8 gigawatts," he stated.

He also highlighted the significance of the large-scale restoration and development processes underway in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.

"Following the liberation of Karabakh and surrounding areas, Azerbaijan launched an ambitious reconstruction process in regions that suffered severe destruction over many years. Cities and villages, social infrastructure, transport networks, energy systems, and public services are undergoing complete rebuilding. Our goal involves not just restoring lost infrastructure, but establishing a new development model for the post-conflict period based on the 'build back better' principle, national climate commitments, and sustainable development goals," Guliyev explained.

The third day of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) is underway in Baku.

On the first day, a ministerial meeting dedicated to the New Urban Agenda, a roundtable of ministers, assemblies of women and civil society, business sessions, and discussions on urban well-being were held. A ceremony for raising the flags of the United Nations and Azerbaijan also took place within the framework of the forum.

The second day of the forum drew attention with the first-ever Leaders Summit. High-level discussions on the global housing crisis, urbanization policy, and urban resilience were held that day. At the same time, the Mexico City pavilion was inaugurated within the framework of WUF13. The pavilion was presented as an important platform for expanding cooperation with the Latin American region and preparing for WUF14.

WUF13, which has attracted more than 40,000 registered participants from 182 countries, will continue until May 22. Held under the theme “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities,” the forum brings together governments, international organizations, experts, and representatives of civil society to strengthen global cooperation in the field of sustainable urban development.