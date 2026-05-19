Global housing crisis requires coalition-based solutions, UN-Habitat official says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. It is impossible to resolve the global housing crisis without a coalition-based approach, the Director of the Regional Program Division at UN-Habitat, Patrick Canagasingham, said, Trend reports.

He made the statement during the session “Housing at the Center of Global Coalitions,” held as part of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku.

Canagasingham noted that housing affordability issues are increasingly influencing political processes, including elections in various countries, as well as the socioeconomic conditions of the population.

According to him, housing problems are closely linked to factors such as informal settlements, inequality, climate vulnerability, and infrastructure deficits.

“Housing systems directly affect economic productivity, migration, public finances, and the sustainability of cities. No single state or institution can solve the global housing crisis on its own; therefore, coalition-based and cross-sectoral solutions involving governments, local authorities, the private sector, and civil society are necessary,” he stated.

Furthermore, Canagasingham also emphasized that housing should be viewed not as a result of development, but as a key driver of it, influencing climate policy, economic competitiveness, and social cohesion.

According to him, there is currently a growing trend of international cooperation in the housing sector, including the exchange of expertise on affordable housing, homelessness, financing, and sustainable urban development, as well as an increased emphasis on housing issues in countries’ climate plans.

Meanwhile, the third day of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) is underway in Baku.

On the first day, a ministerial meeting dedicated to the New Urban Agenda, a roundtable of ministers, assemblies of women and civil society, business sessions, and discussions on urban well-being were held. A ceremony for raising the flags of the United Nations and Azerbaijan also took place within the framework of the forum.

The second day of the forum drew attention with the first-ever Leaders Summit. High-level discussions on the global housing crisis, urbanization policy, and urban resilience were held that day. At the same time, the Mexico City pavilion was inaugurated within the framework of WUF13. The pavilion was presented as an important platform for expanding cooperation with the Latin American region and preparing for WUF14.

WUF13, which has attracted more than 40,000 registered participants from 182 countries, will continue until May 22. Held under the theme “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities,” the forum brings together governments, international organizations, experts, and representatives of civil society to strengthen global cooperation in the field of sustainable urban development.