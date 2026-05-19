Human factor key to urbanization and digital cities, UN official says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. Human factor should be considered in urbanization, Regional Coordinator for Europe and Central Asia of the UN Volunteers Program, Zarina Mirabdullayeva, told reporters on the sidelines of WUF13 in Baku, Trend reports.

She stated that volunteers are one of the key components of the innovation, modernization, and digitalization processes of urban communities.

According to her, such serious forums are of great importance in terms of global discussions on urbanization and digitalization.

"When we talk about urbanization and the digitalization of the places we live, we should never forget the human factor. I'm here to talk about volunteerism. Volunteers are among the people who create the strongest bond between people and the places they live. They are the first to welcome people at various events and organizations. It is a great honor for me to see so many people together in Baku and to be a participant in such a wonderful event. The forum creates a real festive atmosphere," she noted.

The third day of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) is underway in Baku.

On the first day, a ministerial meeting dedicated to the New Urban Agenda, a roundtable of ministers, assemblies of women and civil society, business sessions, and discussions on urban well-being were held. A ceremony for raising the flags of the United Nations and Azerbaijan also took place within the framework of the forum.

The second day of the forum drew attention with the first-ever Leaders Summit. High-level discussions on the global housing crisis, urbanization policy, and urban resilience were held that day. At the same time, the Mexico City pavilion was inaugurated within the framework of WUF13. The pavilion was presented as an important platform for expanding cooperation with the Latin American region and preparing for WUF14.

WUF13, which has attracted more than 40,000 registered participants from 182 countries, will continue until May 22. Held under the theme “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities,” the forum brings together governments, international organizations, experts, and representatives of civil society to strengthen global cooperation in the field of sustainable urban development.