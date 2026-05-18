Kazakhstan expresses gratitude to Azerbaijan for outstanding organization of WUF - PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. I express my gratitude to Azerbaijan for its outstanding organization of the World Urban Forum, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov said during the leaders' statement at the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku, Trend reports.

"Holding this event in Baku—a city that harmoniously combines a rich historical heritage with a modern and sophisticated appearance—underscores the importance of the global sustainable urban development agenda and the growing role of our region in shaping it," he said.

Bektenov noted that for Kazakhstan, where over 63% of the population currently lives in urban areas, ensuring comfortable living conditions and opportunities for decent employment remains a key priority of state policy.

"That's why we are implementing a people-centered approach, where comfort, safety, accessibility, and environmental sustainability serve as the foundation of cities for citizens," he said.

WUF13 is taking place in Baku from May 17 to 22 within the framework of cooperation between the UN-Habitat program and the Government of Azerbaijan.

The event's program brings together various stakeholders and representatives of like-minded groups to discuss one of the most pressing global challenges – the issue of housing provision.

Dedicated to the theme "Housing the World: Safe and Resilient Cities and Communities," WUF13 gathers national governments from around the world, as well as communities, professionals, and partners to exchange views, shape policy approaches, and accelerate action toward solutions in sustainable urban development.

The program provides an opportunity for high-level discussions through practical, solution-oriented platforms and interactive meeting formats, ensuring that global policy is anchored in local experience.