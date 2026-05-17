Close co-op between local communities and municipal authorities key to affordable housing - SDI official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. Close cooperation between local communities, state, and municipal authorities can fundamentally improve housing conditions and urban development, Celine D'Cruz, co-founder of Slum Dwellers International (SDI), said during the panel session titled "Housing for Urban Prosperity and Opportunities for All," held within the framework of WUF13 in Baku, Trend reports.

"Imagine what results can be achieved if communities, with their resources and experience, work closely with the state and local authorities," she noted.

According to her, non-governmental organizations have limited capabilities, whereas sustainable changes require the full participation of state structures.

She spoke about the work carried out with street and slum dwellers in Mumbai. According to her, the key role in solving their problems was played by the self-organization of communities, access to land, financing, and the participation of the residents themselves in housing design.

She noted that residents, together with activists, surveyed vacant plots in the city, pushing for land to be allocated for affordable housing, and also created collective savings systems that helped them secure bank loans.

"People were able to prove to banks that they are capable of saving funds, taking out loans, and repaying them," the SDI co-founder emphasized.

She added that even the design of future homes took place with the direct participation of the residents themselves, including women from poor neighborhoods.

According to her, such experience shows that the participation of local communities can become a vital element of sustainable urban development.