Azerbaijani official calls for modern diplomatic integration within OTS

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. The Organization of Turkic States is strengthening its international standing, and within the framework of “The Organization of Turkic States Plus is exploring new partners, opportunities, and prospects for cooperation,” said Rizvan Nabiyev, a member of the Supervisory Board of the Agency for State Support of Non-Governmental Organizations and a member of the Azerbaijani Parliament, at the 2nd Solidarity Forum of NGOs from OTS Member States, Trend reports.

The Supervisory Board member noted that efforts are also underway to obtain observer status at the UN. This issue was also reflected in the final document adopted following the summit held last year in Gabala:

“At that summit in Gabala, for the first time in the history of the Turkic world, special attention was paid to issues of cooperation in the fields of security, defense, and the defense industry. The basis for this was Azerbaijan’s victory in Karabakh.

Shusha, a symbol of our victory, became a sister city to Turkestan. An informal summit dedicated to digitalization was held in this ancient Turkic city. Since the current generation, as the successors of the First Turkic Congress of 1926, must implement the ideas of our ancestors using new methods — in a digital format. There are unfulfilled dreams, and we must continue and realize them in accordance with the demands of the modern age.”

Nabiev noted that in this context, another UN international forum, which will begin in Baku in two days, is drawing particular attention:

“This forum will highlight the efforts of a country that was devastated by occupation, suffered more than $150 billion in damages, and is now working to rebuild its liberated territories.”

The deputy added that one avenue for peace initiatives is the creation of platforms:

“This is ‘Track 1’ diplomacy, that is, the work of traditional diplomacy. Another area involves the activities of non-governmental organizations from the member states of the Organization of Turkic States present in this hall—this is ‘Track 2’ diplomacy. This includes public diplomacy, science diplomacy, and cultural diplomacy. Because one complements the other.

Traditional diplomacy is ‘Track 1’ diplomacy, while the second area involves the activities of non-governmental organizations. However, a new synthetic model has emerged in the system of international relations: ‘Track 1.5’ diplomacy. This is a synthesis of traditional diplomacy and public diplomacy. Let us reflect together and take this idea as a foundation upon which we will develop new concepts and contribute to strengthening solidarity, unity, and a shared mindset in the Turkic world.”