President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Kazakhstan on working visit (PHOTO)

Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

TURKISTAN, Kazakhstan, May 15. On May 15, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived in the Republic of Kazakhstan on a working visit to participate in the informal Summit of the Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States, at the invitation of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Trend's special correspondent reports.

A guard of honor was lined up for the President of Azerbaijan at the Hazret Sultan International Airport in Turkistan.

President Ilham Aliyev was welcomed by Kazakhstan’s State Counsellor Erlan Karin, Akim of the Turkistan Region Nuralkhan Kusherov, and other officials.

Will be updated