Azerbaijani MP calls for long-term, environmentally safe city planning

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15. Cities of the future must be built not only to meet today’s needs, but also to ensure a safe and environmentally sustainable life for future generations, Sadig Gurbanov, chairman of the Committee on Natural Resources, Energy, and Ecology of the Azerbaijani Parliament said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the international conference “Shaping Human Capital for Sustainable and Resilient Urban Development" in Baku.

“This is precisely why models of sustainable and harmonious urban development are of particular importance. The conference, organized by Baku State University as part of the 13th session of the World Cities Forum, deserves high praise. And holding such an event in Baku is a testament to the international community’s confidence in the policies pursued by Azerbaijan’s leadership,” he said.

Gurbanov noted that today, during the formation of a new world order, Azerbaijan’s activities are gaining increasing recognition from the international community. Countries around the world are gradually acknowledging Azerbaijan’s successes in various fields, including its struggle for justice.

“This is precisely why they support the holding of such international conferences and dialogue platforms in Azerbaijan, viewing our country as a safe and reliable space for cooperation,” he emphasized.