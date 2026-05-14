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Azerbaijan preparing project for desalination and Yashma substations

Economy Materials 14 May 2026 20:44 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan preparing project for desalination and Yashma substations
Sadig Javadov
Sadig Javadov
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. Construction of a 110/35/10 kV gas-insulated switchgear-type desalination substation and its integration into the energy system, as well as strengthening and expansion work at the Yashma substation, will be carried out in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

"AzerEnergy" OJSC has already begun relevant preparations.

The process of selecting the company that will implement the project is ongoing.

The total cost of the upcoming work within the project is estimated at 48.2 million manat ($28.3 million).

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