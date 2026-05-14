Azercell enhances digital solutions for consumers and enterprises

In 2025, the company focused on advancing customer experience, driving innovation, and strengthening partnerships, reinforcing its role within the country’s digital ecosystem

Consistently advancing its digital transformation strategy, “Azercell Telecom” LLC continued to deliver strong performance in 2025, with a strategic focus on enhancing customer experience, deploying advanced technologies, and expanding its portfolio of corporate partnerships.

The company further strengthened its position as a trusted digital partner for individual users, businesses, and public sector institutions, while continuing to place customer needs and seamless service experience at the center of its operations.

Further enhancing its customer value proposition, Azercell launched the “DigiMax” tariff plan. Developed to address diverse usage patterns and evolving digital needs, the offer combines mobile internet, voice, and messaging services within a single, integrated package, delivering a more seamless and convenient user experience.

As part of its broader digitalization agenda, Azercell became the first mobile operator in the country to implement the next-generation digital signature solution, “SİMA İmza.” This innovation enables the electronic execution of new number activations and the majority of customer transactions across service centers and sales points, eliminating the need for paper-based documentation. As a result, service delivery is accelerated, operational efficiency is enhanced, and environmental impact is reduced through minimized paper consumption.

At the same time, Azercell broadened the application of mobile balance across a wider range of everyday digital services. Expanding its footprint in innovative urban solutions, Azercell partnered with Wingz LLC to integrate mobile balance payments for scooter services. This initiative supports the adoption of environmentally sustainable and modern micro-mobility solutions in urban environments.

Supporting public sector initiatives also remained among the company’s key priorities. Within the framework of cooperation with the Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Azercell signed a memorandum to develop dedicated communication solutions for military personnel. As part of this initiative, the “Əsgərcell” tariff offer was introduced, ensuring secure and reliable communication between soldiers and their families during their service period.

In the B2B segment, “Azercell Business” continued to expand its portfolio of advanced digital solutions tailored to the evolving needs of corporate clients. Among the key initiatives was the launch of a Customer Experience Management Platform, enabling centralized management of customer interactions across multiple digital channels, the execution of automated campaigns, and round-the-clock support through AI-powered chatbots.

Development of industry-specific digital solutions also remained among the company’s strategic priorities. In this regard, the “YolDASH360” platform was introduced for the transport and logistics sector. The solution integrates video surveillance, artificial intelligence, and GPS technologies, providing enhanced monitoring capabilities, improved safety, and optimized operational management.

In 2025, Azercell also continued to strengthen its collaboration with international technology partners. As part of its strategic partnership with UiPath, the company introduced Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solutions aimed at improving operational efficiency and optimizing resource utilization for corporate clients.

Additionally, Azercell became an official member of TM Forum, one of the leading global alliances in the telecommunications and technology sector. This membership expands the company’s access to best practices in digital service development and customer experience enhancement.

In 2025, the “Azercell TechTalks” event series was also launched for corporate customers. Centered around the theme “Shaping the Future,” the event highlighted key technology trends, including artificial intelligence, secure digital innovation, and robotic process automation. Experts from leading global companies such as Amazon Web Services, Cisco, FutureBright Group, and UiPath shared their expert insights with participants.

Overall, 2025 marked an important milestone for Azercell in expanding its digital capabilities, strengthening strategic partnerships, and broadening its portfolio of innovative services.

The company continues to reinforce its market position by delivering modern, technology-driven, and customer-focused solutions, contributing to the development of Azerbaijan’s digital ecosystem.