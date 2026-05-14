Uzbekistan's startups win two awards at Global Startup Awards Grand Finale

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 14. Representatives of Uzbekistan received two international awards at the Global Startup Awards Grand Finale, which was held as part of the EU-Startups Summit in Valletta, Trend reports.

The event brought together participants from more than 54 countries and focused on innovation, startup development, and international investment ecosystems.

The Global Startup Awards is an international platform that recognizes startups, founders, investors, and ecosystem leaders. The initiative connects innovation communities across 154 countries and 19 regions.

According to the results of expert evaluations and international community voting, representatives from Uzbekistan won in two global categories. Rakhimakhon Nugmanova, founder of the startup Peritech, received the “Ecosystem Hero of the Year” award. In addition, Catextra was named “Best Greentech Startup of the Year.”

The awards followed the regional final of the Global Startup Awards Central Asia, which took place in Tashkent in September 2025 during ICT WEEK Uzbekistan 2025 with support from IT Park Uzbekistan. The regional event was aimed at supporting Central Asian startups in entering international markets and establishing connections with investors and ecosystem representatives.

Catextra’s award in the greentech category highlighted projects from Uzbekistan working in environmental innovation, sustainable development, and green technology solutions.

Catextra operates as a platform focused on transparency, traceability, and responsible production in the textile industry. The startup offers tools that allow manufacturers to map, verify, and track supply chain processes. The platform is intended to help companies confirm product origin, improve production transparency, and demonstrate compliance with ethical standards.