AZAL and UK discuss development of aviation cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) and the United Kingdom discussed the development of aviation cooperation and the growth of Azerbaijan's international connectivity, Samir Rzayev, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Airlines Closed Joint Stock Company (AZAL), wrote on his social media account, Trend reports.

"Today, we held a productive meeting with Fergus Auld on the occasion of the completion of his tenure as Ambassador of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, we discussed the strong and productive cooperation established between AZAL and the United Kingdom in the field of aviation. In particular, we exchanged views on collaboration in air traffic management and existing partnerships related to aviation training infrastructure," the publication says.

The important role of international air connectivity in driving tourism development and economic growth has also been discussed.

"The fact that 40 airlines currently operate flights to Heydar Aliyev International Airport reflects Azerbaijan’s growing connectivity.

I would like to thank Fergus Auld OBE for his valuable contribution to strengthening cooperation between our countries and wish him every success in his future endeavors," Rzayev added.