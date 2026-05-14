Azerbaijan's Presidential Envoy for Special Assignments holds series of meetings in Cambodia (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. Elchin Amirbayov, Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on special assignments, paid a working visit to the Kingdom of Cambodia and held a series of meetings, Trend reports.

Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on special assignments, Elchin Amirbayov held meetings during his working visit to the Kingdom of Cambodia with Acting Head of State and President of the Senate of Cambodia Hun Sen, Prime Minister Hun Manet, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Prak Sokhonn, National Assembly President Khuon Sudary, Minister of Environment Eang Sophalet, Chair of the Committee on External Relations, International Cooperation, and Information of the National Assembly of the Kingdom of Cambodia Suas Yara, President of the National Institute of Diplomacy and International Relations Cheuy Vichet, and Executive Director of the ASEAN Regional Mine Action Center (ARMAC) Rothna Buth.

At a meeting with Acting Head of State Hun Sen, the guest fondly recalled his visit to Azerbaijan in 2014 as the country’s prime minister and asked that his sincere greetings be conveyed to President Ilham Aliyev. He noted that he considers Azerbaijan a close and friendly country to Cambodia and expressed his readiness to visit Azerbaijan again at the earliest opportunity. Hun Sen spoke about the importance of deepening practical cooperation with Azerbaijan in various fields and emphasized that he views Azerbaijan as a reliable partner.

During his meeting with Prime Minister Hun Manet, Elchin Amirbayov conveyed to the Cambodian Prime Minister an invitation from the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, to participate in the 7th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA), to be held in October in Baku under Azerbaijan’s chairmanship. The Cambodian Prime Minister accepted the invitation with satisfaction and expressed his intention to participate in the event.

During the talks, a broad exchange of views took place on the current state and prospects for the development of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Cambodia. The parties emphasized the importance of intensifying political dialogue, increasing the number of high-level mutual visits, further deepening inter-parliamentary ties, and expanding cooperation within the framework of international organizations.

The meetings addressed issues related to intensifying and elevating the level of trade and economic cooperation, strengthening the existing legal framework between the two countries, promoting investment opportunities, and expanding cooperation in key areas of mutual interest, including energy, transport, agriculture, tourism, education, environmental protection, and other sectors. In this context, Cambodia noted Azerbaijan’s important role in ensuring global energy security and its status as a key transport and logistics hub between Asia and Europe, expressing interest in close cooperation with Azerbaijan in these areas.

The Cambodian side highly commended Azerbaijan’s significant political and socio-economic achievements in recent years, as well as its growing role at the regional and international levels. At the same time, Cambodia expressed its interest in developing effective and mutually beneficial cooperation with Azerbaijan both bilaterally and within the framework of international organizations.

In the course of the talks, Elchin Amirbayov briefed his colleagues in detail on the process of normalizing Azerbaijani-Armenian relations, the agreements reached last year in Washington, as well as the next steps and expectations toward establishing a lasting peace. He emphasized that the results of the parliamentary elections to be held next month in Armenia and the subsequent referendum on the adoption of a new constitution will be crucial for the signing of a peace agreement between the two countries and, consequently, for ensuring long-term and irreversible peace in the region.

The Presidential Envoy for Special Assignments also provided detailed information on the large-scale restoration and reconstruction efforts underway in the liberated territories, as well as on the targeted measures being taken by the Baku government to address the threat posed by landmines. He emphasized the importance of international cooperation in the field of demining. In this context, he provided information on the 4th International Humanitarian Conference on Mine Action, which will take place this fall in Baku, noting its importance for strengthening international cooperation in combating the threat of landmines, and expressed hope for the active participation of Cambodia, which has extensive experience in the field of mine action, in the event.

As part of his visit, Elchin Amirbayov addressed a meeting at the National Institute of Diplomacy and International Relations of Cambodia, where an exchange of views took place on the prospects for Azerbaijani-Cambodian relations, regional cooperation, and international security issues. In addition, he was interviewed by Cambodia's leading state television channel, TVK.

In November of this year, Cambodia will host the next summit of member states of the International Organization of La Francophonie at the level of heads of state and government.