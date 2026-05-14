Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker heads to Uzbekistan for Asian Women’s Forum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. A delegation led by Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of the Parliament of Azerbaijan, visited the Republic of Uzbekistan to participate in the Second Asian Women’s Forum, a source in the parliament told Trend.

Speaker Sahiba Gafarova was welcomed at Bukhara International Airport by Gulnara Marufova, member of the Senate of the Supreme Assembly of Uzbekistan, Huseyn Guliyev, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Uzbekistan, and other officials.

As part of the visit, she will participate in the 2nd Asian Women’s Forum to be held in Bukhara, Uzbekistan.

The Speaker of the Parliament is scheduled to deliver a speech at the summit and hold several meetings.