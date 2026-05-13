Azerbaijan shaping inclusive future living model in liberated territories - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13. An inclusive living model of the future is being formed in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Agency for Support to Non-Governmental Organizations, member of the WUF13 Organizing Committee, Aygun Aliyeva, said at the event "Cities for all - no one left behind", Trend reports.

She noted that the large-scale reconstruction work carried out in Azerbaijan, especially in the liberated territories, is an example of modern and sustainable urban development. Settlements built based on the "smart city" and "smart village" concepts in Karabakh and East Zangezur are shaping the inclusive living model of the future.

According to her, in this regard, Aghali village deserves special mention.

"The 'smart village' model implemented in Aghali, along with modern technologies, an ecological approach, and comfortable living principles, aims to ensure that people live in a safe, accessible, and high-quality environment. These projects show that Azerbaijan is not only reconstructing the liberated lands, but also creating a new and modern urban development model.

"The role of civil society institutions in this process is also important. In this regard, the organizers of today's event, the Azerbaijan Union of Organizations of Persons with Disabilities and the Public Union for the Social Welfare of Citizens, deserve special thanks. The presence of experts from different countries here today also shows that inclusive cities are no longer a local, but a global challenge.

Now, within the framework of WUF13, there will be ample opportunities in this regard. I would also like to inform you that on May 16, the Second Solidarity Forum of the Turkic member states will be held. On May 19, for the first time in the history of WUFs held so far, the WUF13 NGO Forum will be held. NGO organizations from more than 100 countries will participate in the forum," he added.

She pointed out that this year, Azerbaijan is hosting one of the most influential urban development platforms in the world, WUF13 - the World Urban Forum. This is an indicator of the country's contribution to the global dialogue on sustainable urban development, inclusiveness, and a people-centered approach.

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