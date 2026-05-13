Kyrgyzstan advances transition to modern transport infrastructure

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, May 13. Kyrgyzstan continues to advance the development of infrastructure for electric vehicles (EVs), Trend reports via the Kyrgyz Ministry of Energy.

"Chakan HPP" JSC is executing projects to install EV charging stations nationwide under the supervision of the Ministry of Energy.

Priority is being given to the Issyk-Kul region, where charging stations are planned for key tourist destinations and populated areas, including Balykchy, Karakol, Cholpon-Ata, and Bosteri.

The company emphasized that the expansion of the EV charging network is intended to enhance the environmental sustainability of transport infrastructure, provide convenient services for electric vehicle owners, and support the transition to modern transport modalities.

Kyrgyzstan has consistently pursued the development of environmentally friendly transport infrastructure as part of its broader green energy agenda.

In recent years, government authorities and energy companies have intensified efforts to extend EV charging networks in major cities and tourist areas, to promote sustainable transport and improve nationwide access to charging infrastructure.