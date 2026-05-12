Azerbaijani gymnasts post strong results at international tournament in Portugal (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12. Azerbaijani gymnasts delivered strong performances at an international rhythmic gymnastics tournament held in Portimao, Portugal, from May 6 to 11, Trend reports.

According to the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation, Azerbaijan was represented in the senior category by Govhar Ibrahimova, Fidan Gurbanli and Kamilla Seyidzadeh, while Azadeh Atakishiyeva and Nuray Muradli competed in the junior category.

The federation said Atakishiyeva and Muradli won the gold medal in the junior team competition with 94.000 points, outperforming teams from the United States and Italy.

In the individual ball program, Atakishiyeva claimed another gold medal with 25.500 points, while Govhar Ibrahimova earned silver with 25.900 points.

“We congratulate our gymnasts,” the federation said.