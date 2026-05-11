Turkmenistan and IOM explore enhanced migration policy collaboration

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 11. Turkmenistan and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) discussed cooperation in migration policy and the implementation of international migration standards, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen Government.

The discussions took place during a meeting between Amanmuhammet Sazakow, Head of the State Migration Service of Turkmenistan, and IOM Director General Amy Pope.

The parties considered prospects for further cooperation within the global migration framework, including the incorporation of international legal norms into national legislation and their practical application in migration law.

Particular attention was given to Turkmenistan’s humanitarian activities, including assistance to foreign nationals affected by regional instability, the provision of humanitarian corridors and transit arrangements, as well as support for Afghanistan through infrastructure projects and humanitarian aid deliveries.