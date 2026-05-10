Azerbaijani judokas win five medals on first day of European Cup

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10. The European Judo Cup for adults has kicked off in the Georgian city of Gori, Trend reports.

On the first day of competition, the Azerbaijani team won a total of 1 gold, 1 silver and 3 bronze medals.

Three medals were won in the 66-kilogram weight class. Islam Ragimov, defeating all his opponents, took the gold medal. Elshan Asadov took second place and silver, and Nizami Imranov won the bronze medal. The other bronze medals were won by Babaragim Mirzoyev (60 kg) and Rufat Shovlatov (73 kg).

At the international tournament, which ends tomorrow, Azerbaijan ranks second among 18 countries in terms of medal quality.