Media partners announced for WUF13

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. The media partners for the thirteenth session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), to be held from 17 to 22 May 2026 in Baku, Azerbaijan, have been announced, Trend reports via WUF13 Organizing Committee.

These media partners will support global, regional and local coverage of the Forum, amplifying its discussions and key outcomes, including the anticipated Baku Call to Action. Their reporting will help raise awareness of critical issues such as adequate and affordable housing, the transformation of informal settlements and slums, and the provision of land and basic services – key priorities for sustainable urban development.

The international media partners for WUF13 are:

Euronews, ArchDaily, Century of Cities, and Xinhua News Agency

The national media partners for WUF13 are:

Azerbaijan Television and Radio Broadcasting (AzTV), Public Television and Radio Broadcasting Company (İctimai TV), AnewZ TV, Caspian International Broadcasting Company (CBC TV), Azerbaijan State News Agency (AZERTAC), Report News Agency, Trend News Agency, “Azeri-Press” Agency (APA), ASAN Radio, Planet FM

Convened by UN-Habitat and co-organized with the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the World Urban Forum is the premier global platform on sustainable urbanization. This year’s theme, “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities,” will explore the urgent need to address the global housing crisis and position housing as a driver of inclusive, resilient and sustainable urban development.

WUF13 will bring together governments, cities, international organizations, the private sector, academia and civil society to advance solutions to the global housing crisis and accelerate the implementation of the New Urban Agenda and the Sustainable Development Goals.

Media representatives interested in covering WUF13 are encouraged to register. For more information on media opportunities, press briefings and other details, please visit the World Urban Forum website: wuf.unhabitat.org/media. Additional information about media services at WUF13 can be found on the host government’s website: wuf13.az/en/media/media-services/.

About the World Urban Forum

Established by the UN General Assembly in 2001 and convened by UN-Habitat, the World Urban Forum (WUF) is the premier global conference on sustainable urbanization. Held every two years, it examines the impacts of rapid urbanization on cities, communities, economies and climate change. Since its inception, WUF has been hosted in cities around the world, with the first session held in Nairobi, Kenya, in 2002.

About UN-Habitat

UN-Habitat is the United Nations entity responsible for sustainable urbanization. With programmes in over 90 countries, it supports policymakers and communities in creating socially and environmentally sustainable cities and towns. UN-Habitat promotes transformative changes in cities through knowledge, policy advice, technical assistance and collaborative action. To learn more, visit unhabitat.org or follow us on social media @UNHABITAT.